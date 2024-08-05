SC declares state of emergency as Hurricane Debby approaches

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of Hurricane Debby.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says the state could get historic rainfall amounts, potentially between 10 to 20 inches.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Sunday that the state’s law against price gouging is now in effect as well

The price gouging law is in effect until the state of emergency expires or is terminated. Price gougers can be charged with a misdemeanor offense punishable by a $1,000 fine and/or 30 days in jail.