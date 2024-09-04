© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte airport-area road to close permanently

September 4, 2024

Marshall Drive and a portion of Old Dowd Road near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport will be permanently closed as of Wednesday due to construction associated with a taxiway project. Airport officials say detour signs will be in place and a new bridge connecting to Wilkinson Boulevard will be completed during the closure. Visitors to the Airport Overlook will be affected by the closures, as well as commuters who use Old Dowd Road to Marshall Drive to access Wilkinson Boulevard.
Woody Cain
