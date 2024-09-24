Charlotte Douglas Airport approved for $290 million for 4th Parallel Runway

The Federal Aviation Administration said yesterday (TUES) that it will commit $290 million to fund Charlotte Douglas Airport’s fourth parallel runway project. The new runway will be 10,000 feet and 150 feet wide. Charlotte began work on the runaway in 2023 and is currently in the grading process which will continue through the next few years. Concrete paving is set to begin in 2025 and the entire runaway is scheduled to be completed by 2027. The total project cost will cost about $1 billion