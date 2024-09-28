How to report missing loved one in Asheville, Buncombe after Hurricane Helene floods

Search and rescue teams, working with first responders and law enforcement, are coordinating with a Family Assistance Center in Asheville and Buncombe County.

To report your friend, family member, or loved one as missing or unaccounted for, you can click this link to provide information directly to emergency crews. The form and more information is available here, provided by Buncombe County government.

If you make contact with your loved one, you should notify the Family Assistance Center by email: buncombesearch@gmail.com.

The phone number for information on Family Assistance Center services is: 828-820-2761. Please listen and leave a voicemail.

Devastating floods from Hurricane Helene unleashed widespread destruction in Western North Carolina. An unknown number of people are unaccounted for in what is now a confirmed deadly natural disaster.

Emergency response staff is stretched thin but Asheville's police chief confirmed welfare checks and search and rescue efforts are active in order to provide information to loved ones who live elsewhere. Cell phone and internet service (as well as electricity and water) are down across the majority of WNC.