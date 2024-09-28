© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How to report missing loved one in Asheville, Buncombe after Hurricane Helene floods

WFAE | By BPR
Published September 28, 2024 at 9:41 PM EDT
Flooded road
Anna Fariello
/
BPR News
Caney Fork flooding the new bridge on Hooper Cemetery Road

Search and rescue teams, working with first responders and law enforcement, are coordinating with a Family Assistance Center in Asheville and Buncombe County.

To report your friend, family member, or loved one as missing or unaccounted for, you can click this link to provide information directly to emergency crews. The form and more information is available here, provided by Buncombe County government.

If you make contact with your loved one, you should notify the Family Assistance Center by email: buncombesearch@gmail.com.

The phone number for information on Family Assistance Center services is: 828-820-2761. Please listen and leave a voicemail.

Devastating floods from Hurricane Helene unleashed widespread destruction in Western North Carolina. An unknown number of people are unaccounted for in what is now a confirmed deadly natural disaster.

Emergency response staff is stretched thin but Asheville's police chief confirmed welfare checks and search and rescue efforts are active in order to provide information to loved ones who live elsewhere. Cell phone and internet service (as well as electricity and water) are down across the majority of WNC.
Tags
Charlotte Area Helene
BPR
See stories by BPR