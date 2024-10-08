NC General Assembly returns to Raleigh on Wednesday for disaster session
The North Carolina General Assembly is due back in Raleigh tomorrow. The session had been previously scheduled, but WRAL reports disaster recovery efforts will now be the focus. In a joint statement House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger said they’re still working to determine what needs to be included in legislation. The state has $4.75 billion in general savings reserves, often referred to as a "rainy day fund" as well as hundreds of millions more in various targeted savings reserves for emergency response.
Twenty-five counties in western North Carolina have received a major disaster declaration.