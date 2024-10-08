© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

NC General Assembly returns to Raleigh on Wednesday for disaster session

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 8, 2024 at 12:06 PM EDT

The North Carolina General Assembly is due back in Raleigh tomorrow. The session had been previously scheduled, but WRAL reports disaster recovery efforts will now be the focus. In a joint statement House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate Leader Phil Berger said they’re still working to determine what needs to be included in legislation. The state has $4.75 billion in general savings reserves, often referred to as a "rainy day fund" as well as hundreds of millions more in various targeted savings reserves for emergency response.

Twenty-five counties in western North Carolina have received a major disaster declaration.
Woody Cain
