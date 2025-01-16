© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Hornets snap losing streak

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published January 16, 2025 at 10:30 AM EST

The Charlotte Hornets have won two of their past three games after Wednesday night’s 117-112 road win over the Utah Jazz. Center Mark Williams had a career-high 31 points and added 13 rebounds, leading four Hornets who scored 20 or more points. Coach Charles Lee said the team is getting better as they get healthier

"I love how they just stuck with it. I thought that we got some great looks for a lot of different guys and missed some of them and I think in a lot of times when that happens, you're very quick to either stop trusting the pass or your defense takes a hit, and I thought that the group did a really good job of still defending at a high level," he said.

Earlier Wednesday, Charlotte traded backup center Nick Richards to the Phoenix Suns for Josh Okogie and draft picks. The Hornets visit the Chicago Bulls next on Friday.
Charlotte Area
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
