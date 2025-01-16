Charlotte Hornets snap losing streak

The Charlotte Hornets have won two of their past three games after Wednesday night’s 117-112 road win over the Utah Jazz. Center Mark Williams had a career-high 31 points and added 13 rebounds, leading four Hornets who scored 20 or more points. Coach Charles Lee said the team is getting better as they get healthier

"I love how they just stuck with it. I thought that we got some great looks for a lot of different guys and missed some of them and I think in a lot of times when that happens, you're very quick to either stop trusting the pass or your defense takes a hit, and I thought that the group did a really good job of still defending at a high level," he said.

Earlier Wednesday, Charlotte traded backup center Nick Richards to the Phoenix Suns for Josh Okogie and draft picks. The Hornets visit the Chicago Bulls next on Friday.