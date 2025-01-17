© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte's MLK parade steps off Saturday morning in uptown

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published January 17, 2025 at 5:27 PM EST

Streets around uptown Charlotte will be closed Saturday morning for the city’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade.

More than 100 community organizations, marching bands, and drill and step teams will march down Tryon Street starting at 9 a.m. The march will begin at 9th Street and end at Brooklyn Village Avenue.

Local groups are also planning events for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, including the Harvey B. Gantt Center and the Levine Museum of the New South. A parade is also expected on Monday in Kannapolis.

Find out more about Martin Luther King Jr. events in Charlotte at this link.
Charlotte Area
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports