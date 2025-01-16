Charlotte celebrates MLK with memorials, marches and service

Voices singing the Black National Anthem filled Marshall Park on Wednesday as the city of Charlotte held its annual wreath-laying ceremony at the statue of Martin Luther King Jr. in Marshall Park.

Attendees were bundled in coats and gloves and they sat in folding chairs to hear remarks from local business, civic and religious leaders. Rev. Thomas Farrow Jr., of Reeder Memorial Baptist Church, delivered the keynote address, saying the country needed to "see color" to continue King's legacy.

"We need to see color, I contend, because we need to remember our past struggles," he said. "We need to see color not only to honor those who long lived — and still live — in the shadows, but also to ensure that those shadows never reemerge."

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles also spoke, saying King "taught us a lot — that real change begins with each one of us, and that we have to have a way to treat each other well."

Attendees also heard from Mecklenburg County Commissioner Leigh Altman and representatives for Atrium Health, Food Lion and Bank of America.

The ceremony is held every year on King's birthday, Jan. 15, and it marked the first of many events in Charlotte celebrating the civil rights leader heading into the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

Nick de la Canal / WFAE Members of the Caldwell Presbyterian Church choir lift their voices at wreath-laying ceremony for Martin Luther King Jr. in Marshall Park on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.

Saturday, Jan. 18

9 a.m. — The city of Charlotte's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade marches down Tryon Street, from 9th Street to Brooklyn Village Avenue. More than 100 community organizations will participate.

10 a.m. to Noon — Pack supply kits for local nonprofits, Title I schools, and neighbors in need at the United Way Call to Service at Life Project on Jeremiah Boulevard.

10:30 a.m. — High school basketball teams compete in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Basketball Showcase at West Charlotte High School. Admission is $10.

Sunday, Jan. 19

4 p.m. — Jazz, folk, R&B and classical musicians perform a concert called Bridging Musical Worlds — A Celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr., at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Beatties Ford Road. Admission is $10.

Monday, Jan. 20

8 a.m. — The 31st Annual McCrory YMCA MLK Holiday Celebration takes place at the Charlotte Convention Center with breakfast, a keynote, prayer, music and dance. Tickets required.

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Participate in the National Day of Service at the Revolution Park and Sports Academy cleanup with Mecklenburg County Park and Rec.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — The Harvey B. Gantt Center hosts MLK Day 2025: Designing the Future, with children's activities, panel discussions, art, performances and more. Admission is free.

10 a.m. to Noon — Join Keep Charlotte Beautiful and partners in a Day of Service by cleaning up portions of Freedom Drive and Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte's West End.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — The Levine Museum of the New South hosts MLK Day 2025 with children's activities and a youth performance at One Independence Center on North Tryon Street. Admission is free.