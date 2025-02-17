Charlotte firefighters head to Kentucky to help after winter storm

Twenty-one Charlotte firefighters, part of North Carolina Task Force Three, deployed Sunday to southeastern Kentucky to assist in flood rescue and emergency response efforts.

The region is facing historic flooding, with rising waters submerging homes, stranding residents, and shutting down hundreds of roads.

Charlotte Fire’s team, led by veteran Capt. Jerry Rogers, joins other North Carolina response units to provide swift water rescues, support local emergency services, and assist in community stabilization efforts.

The deployment was initiated through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), which allows states to request aid in times of disaster.