N.C. Supreme Court rejects Griffin-Riggs bypass request

The North Carolina Supreme Court yesterday rejected a request to bypass a lower court and immediately take up a case challenging over 65,000 ballots cast in the November election in the race for a seat on that same court. The case will now head to the state Court of Appeals, which has 12 Republican judges and three Democrats.

The Raleigh News and Observer reports that in a 4-2 decision, the Supreme Court sided with Republican Jefferson Griffin, who seeks to overturn his narrow loss in the race for a seat on the court to Democratic incumbent Allison Riggs.

Justice Anita Earls, a Democrat, and Justice Richard Dietz, a Republican, dissented from the majority.