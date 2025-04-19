Riggs/Griffin 2024 race

-
Democratic incumbent Allison Riggs has a 734-vote lead over Republican Jefferson Griffin for a seat on the state Supreme Court.
The North Carolina Board of Elections said in a court filing Tuesday that it will require roughly 1,400 overseas voters in Guilford County to provide a photo ID for their ballot to count.
The state Supreme Court on Friday had a mixed ruling in the election dispute between Democratic incumbent Allison Riggs and Republican Jefferson Griffin.
In a 4-2 ruling Friday, the North Carolina Supreme Court issued a mixed ruling in the election challenge brought by Republican Jefferson Griffin for a seat on the state Supreme Court.
Allison Riggs says she’ll appeal a 2-1 ruling last week from the state Court of Appeals that could invalidate over 65,000 ballots from the race for the North Carolina Supreme Court. Republican Jefferson Griffin has been contesting the validity of those votes, like mail-in and early ballots, claiming voters didn’t verify their ID and registrations. The Appeals Court ruling, if it stands, would mean county elections boards would have to contact those challenged voters and give them 15 business days to respond. If they don’t respond, their ballots would be thrown out.Riggs holds a 734-vote lead over Griffin after two recounts.
A three-judge panel on the North Carolina Court of Appeals Friday afternoon voted 2-1 in a ruling that puts Republican Jefferson Griffin on the cusp of overturning Democratic incumbent Allison Riggs’ 734-vote lead for a seat on the state Supreme Court.
Republican Jefferson Griffin is seeking to discard more than 60,000 ballots as he trails Democratic incumbent Allison Riggs by 734 votes.
A rally took place in Charlotte on Monday to protest Republican Jefferson Griffin's efforts to toss out tens of thousands of votes in the North Carolina Supreme Court race.
More than 80 days after Election Day, a race for a seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court remains unresolved. That's because the Republican candidate is contesting some 65,000 ballots.