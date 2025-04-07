Riggs to appeal court decision throwing out North Carolina votes

Allison Riggs says she’ll appeal a 2-1 ruling last week from the state Court of Appeals that could invalidate over 65,000 ballots from the race for the North Carolina Supreme Court. Republican Jefferson Griffin has been contesting the validity of those votes, like mail-in and early ballots, claiming voters didn’t verify their ID and registrations. The Appeals Court ruling, if it stands, would mean county elections boards would have to contact those challenged voters and give them 15 business days to respond. If they don’t respond, their ballots would be thrown out.

Riggs holds a 734-vote lead over Griffin after two recounts.