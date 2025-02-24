© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Avelo Airlines ends Concord flights

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published February 24, 2025 at 11:00 AM EST
Airplane.
Johannes Kirchherr
/
Pixabay
Airplane.

Less than a year after launching service at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, Avelo Airlines is cutting another nonstop flight to the Northeast.

According to The Charlotte Business Journal, the Houston-based budget carrier said today it will cancel service from Concord to Wilmington Airport in Delaware on Feb. 27. That news comes a month after Avelo confirmed that its nonstop route at Concord-Padgett to Bradley International Airport near Hartford, Connecticut, would end on March 30. Both routes flew twice weekly.
Tags
Charlotte Area Concord Regional Airport
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain