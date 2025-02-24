Avelo Airlines ends Concord flights

Less than a year after launching service at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, Avelo Airlines is cutting another nonstop flight to the Northeast.

According to The Charlotte Business Journal, the Houston-based budget carrier said today it will cancel service from Concord to Wilmington Airport in Delaware on Feb. 27. That news comes a month after Avelo confirmed that its nonstop route at Concord-Padgett to Bradley International Airport near Hartford, Connecticut, would end on March 30. Both routes flew twice weekly.