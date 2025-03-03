North Carolina and South Carolina emergency officials work to contain wildfires

Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency and the state forestry commission continued a statewide burning ban as 175 wildfires burned across many areas of South Carolina on Sunday.

The State newspaper reports low humidity and strong winds were a contributor as more than 4,200 acres have burned so far. One of the largest fires is in the Carolina Forest area of Myrtle Beach where more than 1,600 acres have burned. About 30% of that fire is contained.

In North Carolina, the U.S. Forest Service says fire crews were working to contain multiple wildfires burning in four forests across the state on Sunday. The largest, about 400 acres, was in the Uwharrie National Forest, about 50 miles east of Charlotte. That fire is about one-third contained.