NEWS BRIEFS

North Carolina and South Carolina emergency officials work to contain wildfires

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published March 3, 2025 at 11:11 AM EST
The Chestnut Knob fire burned in South Mountain State Park, 10 miles south of Morganton, in 2016.
North Carolina Forest Service
The Chestnut Knob fire burned in South Mountain State Park, 10 miles south of Morganton, in 2016.

Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency and the state forestry commission continued a statewide burning ban as 175 wildfires burned across many areas of South Carolina on Sunday.

The State newspaper reports low humidity and strong winds were a contributor as more than 4,200 acres have burned so far. One of the largest fires is in the Carolina Forest area of Myrtle Beach where more than 1,600 acres have burned. About 30% of that fire is contained.

In North Carolina, the U.S. Forest Service says fire crews were working to contain multiple wildfires burning in four forests across the state on Sunday. The largest, about 400 acres, was in the Uwharrie National Forest, about 50 miles east of Charlotte. That fire is about one-third contained.
Tags
Charlotte Area Wildfires
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
