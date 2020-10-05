-
Great Smoky Mountains National Park has a long list of overdue maintenance projects. Now it's turning to a private partner to help raise money to upgrade…
A 26-year-old man has been charged with stabbing his mother to death in Charlotte Monday. Meanwhile, a wildfire near Pisgah National Forest is threatening…
A federal appeals court is taking another look at a lawsuit challenging a North Carolina county commission's practice of opening meetings with Christian…
Updated 4:40 p.m.A $201 million disaster relief bill won final approval in the General Assembly Wednesday and now goes to the governor. The state Senate…
Updated 10:18 p.m.North Carolina lawmakers reconvened for a special session Tuesday, to consider a bill that would provide $201 million in disaster relief…
Defense lawyers have told a federal judge they'd like to present more evidence about Dylann Roof's personality and state of mind. The lawyers filed the…
"I guess I was just bored," Keith Mann of Franklin, N.C. told the U.S. Forest Service when questioned why he set two fires in Macon County.The Forest…
Firefighters say the Party Rock Wildfire near Chimney Rock and Lake Lure has been fully contained, thanks in part to 0.4 inches of rain that fell Monday…
Unhealthy air is now covering the region, as smokes creeps east from wildfires in western North Carolina. You can see it as you walk down the street. From…
The state Medical Examiner's Office late Monday released the autopsy of Keith Lamont Scott. It shows Scott died of gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen,…