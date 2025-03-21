Persian New Year, Nowruz, celebrations underway in Charlotte

Over the weekend, the Iranian Community of Charlotte hosted the Nowruz Bazaar.

More than 100 people trickled in and out of the event venue on Central Avenue to celebrate Nowruz, the Persian New Year. The holiday is observed by millions across the Middle East, Central Asia and the global diaspora.

Nowruz, which translates to “new day,” falls on the first day of spring each year, as the Persian calendar follows the vernal equinox. This year, many Iranians, Persians and others who celebrate Nowruz are welcoming the year 1404.

Sunday’s celebration included traditional Persian dishes such as Kabob Koobideh ba Berenj — beef kabob with rice — and ghormeh sabzi ba Berenj, a herbed Persian stew with rice.

Palmer Magri / WFAE Ghormeh Sabzi ba Berenj

The bazaar also featured a wide range of traditional Nowruz items, including sweets, dried fruit, decorations, and more.

The community also showcased a traditional haft sin table, a symbolic centerpiece featuring seven items that begin with the letter “S” in Persian. These items include garlic, apples, sprouted wheat, vinegar, sumac, dried oleaster fruit and sweet pudding.

Other common elements on the Haft Sin table include coins, eggs, mirrors, candles, fish and a book of wisdom. Each of these objects is believed to bring prosperity for the coming year.