Culture

  Arts & Culture
    Arts & Culture
    The Whiskey Women Of Charlotte
    Sarah Delia
    ,
    When you think about the stereotypical drinks ordered by women in pop culture…certain cocktails come to mind. Fruity daiquiris, maybe a piña colada and of…
  Charlotte Talks
    Charlotte Talks
    The Kinseys And The Kinsey Collection
    Bernard and Shirley Kinsey are more than just art collectors. They own one of the largest and most diverse private collections of African American…
  Charlotte Talks
    Charlotte Talks
    Summer Blockbusters And Special Effects
    It's summer movie time, which means big stars, big thrills and big box office blockbusters - at least the studios hope so. This time every year, we invite…
  Charlotte Talks
    Charlotte Talks
    Arts Task Force And Animal 'Grossology'
    Blood suckers, slime makers and vomit munchers. Discovery Place has a summertime exhibit sure to grab your kids . . . and probably make you gag. We go…
  Charlotte Talks
    Charlotte Talks
    'Me And Jezebel' And 'BUSK!'
    Part One: Queen City Theatre Co.'s Me and Jezebel. We've all had a houseguest who overstayed their welcome. Most do so for a matter of minutes or hours.…
  Charlotte Talks
    Charlotte Talks
    Living Legends Of Opera
    From time to time on this show, we discuss performances of plays, musicals, symphonies or operas composed or created by talented artists who are no longer…
  Charlotte Talks
    Charlotte Talks
    Classical Idol And The Pearl Fishers
    Part One: Charlotte Symphony's Classical Idol. The concept behind American Idol is not new. We have always been fascinated by that special talent who…
  Charlotte Talks
    Charlotte Talks
    Academy Awards
    The nominees have been announced, the red carpet is being unrolled and it's almost time for that annual movie love-fest known as the Academy Awards.…
  Charlotte Talks
    Charlotte Talks
    OverMountain Men And The Elaborate Entrance Of Chad Deity
    During the first half of our show we welcome back Bob Crawford and David Childers. Bob is the bass player for the Avett Brothers but he and David have…
  Charlotte Talks
    Charlotte Talks
    Lindi Ortega And SPANK!
    Part One: Lindi Ortega. Lindi Ortega has been described as Canada's answer to Dolly Parton and "the love child of Johnny Cash and Nancy Sinatra." The…
