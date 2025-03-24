Charlotte Douglas will open new checkpoint this week
Charlotte’s airport is opening another security checkpoint. TSA Checkpoint 2 is ready for limited passenger screenings today at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The checkpoint will be fully operational on Wednesday.
