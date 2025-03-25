© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

North Carolina lawmakers introduce DAVE

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published March 25, 2025 at 5:25 PM EDT

Republican North Carolina lawmakers are introducing another effort to root out government waste and inefficiency, taking a page from the Trump Administration. But the new effort here would be called DAVE instead of DOGE.

WRAL reports Senate Leader Phil Berger, filed Senate Bill 474 yesterday, also known as the DAVE Act, to create a Division of Accountability, Value, and Efficiency within State Auditor Dave Boliek’s office.

The state auditor is already tasked with making sure government programs are using their resources properly. Berger’s new bill instructs Boliek to produce a report by the end of the year that identifies which state agencies and state positions can be dissolved.
