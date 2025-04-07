Key change: Symphony Park could get a $21 million upgrade
Some big changes could be coming to Charlotte's Symphony Park.
The small, private park behind SouthPark Mall could be in line for a $21 million renovation, according to a news release published Monday by SouthPark Community Partners.
The taxpayer-funded booster group is aiming to renovate the 7.4 acre park with several new buildings and other upgrades, including:
- Two restaurants and new retail space for "emerging entrepreneurs" on the edge of the park
- A "SouthPark Loop" walking trail segment along the park's Carnegie Boulevard perimeter
- Two new bridges to connect the walking trail to the park
- Permanent public restrooms
- A re-terraced lawn with more flat space for special events
- Interactive areas for children
- Public art
Under the proposal, SouthPark Mall owner Simon Property Group, which also owns the park, would provide $13 million to build the new restaurants.
SouthPark Community Partners would fundraise an additional $5 million for the project, and ask the city of Charlotte to provide the remaining $8 million.
The booster group said it formally introduced the project to the Charlotte City Council on Monday. The group said construction could begin in late summer 2026 and finish by mid-summer 2027.