Key change: Symphony Park could get a $21 million upgrade

Some big changes could be coming to Charlotte's Symphony Park.

The small, private park behind SouthPark Mall could be in line for a $21 million renovation, according to a news release published Monday by SouthPark Community Partners.

The taxpayer-funded booster group is aiming to renovate the 7.4 acre park with several new buildings and other upgrades, including:



Two restaurants and new retail space for "emerging entrepreneurs" on the edge of the park

A "SouthPark Loop" walking trail segment along the park's Carnegie Boulevard perimeter

Two new bridges to connect the walking trail to the park

Permanent public restrooms

A re-terraced lawn with more flat space for special events

Interactive areas for children

Public art

Under the proposal, SouthPark Mall owner Simon Property Group, which also owns the park, would provide $13 million to build the new restaurants.

SouthPark Community Partners would fundraise an additional $5 million for the project, and ask the city of Charlotte to provide the remaining $8 million.

The booster group said it formally introduced the project to the Charlotte City Council on Monday. The group said construction could begin in late summer 2026 and finish by mid-summer 2027.