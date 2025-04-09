© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Catawba College receives major anonymous donation

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 9, 2025 at 10:42 AM EDT

An anonymous gift to Catawba College in Salisbury will enhance the school’s commitment to early childhood education. The $2.1 million donation includes funding to establish Catawba’s Center for Excellence in Early Childhood Education and $1 million to fund an Endowed Directorship in Early Childhood Education. The Center for Excellence will serve as a hub for learning, research, professional training, and community engagement. The Endowed Directorship will allow the College to recruit a leader in the field to serve not only as the Center’s director but also as a professor within the School of Education.

The Center will lead a community-wide initiative during the Week of the Young Child this month to partner with local childcare centers to deliver special programming during the annual week-long celebration that raises public awareness about the needs of young children and advocates for early learning opportunities.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
