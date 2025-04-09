Catawba College receives major anonymous donation

An anonymous gift to Catawba College in Salisbury will enhance the school’s commitment to early childhood education. The $2.1 million donation includes funding to establish Catawba’s Center for Excellence in Early Childhood Education and $1 million to fund an Endowed Directorship in Early Childhood Education. The Center for Excellence will serve as a hub for learning, research, professional training, and community engagement. The Endowed Directorship will allow the College to recruit a leader in the field to serve not only as the Center’s director but also as a professor within the School of Education.

The Center will lead a community-wide initiative during the Week of the Young Child this month to partner with local childcare centers to deliver special programming during the annual week-long celebration that raises public awareness about the needs of young children and advocates for early learning opportunities.

