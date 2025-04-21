Last surviving students released from hospital after bus crash

The surviving victims from Thursday’s deadly school bus crash on Interstate 77 have been released from hospitals, according to Lexington 2 School District officials.

The State newspaper reports Jose Maria Gonzalez-Linares, a 13-year-old eighth grade student at Pine Ridge Middle School, was killed when a tire blew out on the school bus carrying students home from a field trip to the Charlotte area. The bus overturned in Chester County, about 60 miles from the Lexington 2 school, temporarily shutting down traffic in both directions on I-77 Thursday afternoon.

First responders found the teenager at the rear of the bus, where he died of blunt force trauma, according to the Chester County Coroner. Multiple injuries were reported, and a total of 38 people involved in the crash were treated and evaluated at hospitals, The State reported.