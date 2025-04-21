© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Last surviving students released from hospital after bus crash

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 21, 2025 at 10:16 AM EDT
Pine Ridge Middle School, located in West Columbia, South Carolina, serves about 400 middle schoolers.
Google Maps
Pine Ridge Middle School, located in West Columbia, South Carolina, serves about 400 public school students in grades 6-8.

The surviving victims from Thursday’s deadly school bus crash on Interstate 77 have been released from hospitals, according to Lexington 2 School District officials.

The State newspaper reports Jose Maria Gonzalez-Linares, a 13-year-old eighth grade student at Pine Ridge Middle School, was killed when a tire blew out on the school bus carrying students home from a field trip to the Charlotte area. The bus overturned in Chester County, about 60 miles from the Lexington 2 school, temporarily shutting down traffic in both directions on I-77 Thursday afternoon.

First responders found the teenager at the rear of the bus, where he died of blunt force trauma, according to the Chester County Coroner. Multiple injuries were reported, and a total of 38 people involved in the crash were treated and evaluated at hospitals, The State reported.
Charlotte Area
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain