NASCAR Hall of Fame presents improvement plan to City Council

Officials with the NASCAR Hall of Fame in uptown Charlotte presented future improvements to a City Council committee today.

The Hall of Fame opened in 2010, and officials say the Hall of Fame generates nearly $75 million in economic impact.

The Hall of Fame’s committee has looked at ways to optimize its current location to help improve its operations and guest experiences. NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director Winston Kelley outlined key goals for the renovations.

"The main two things that we're looking at is the dedicated education space and additional event space, which is triggered by moving the gear shop out, relocating the café and the enhanced security features, at the entrance," Kelly told the committee.

The space optimization project is estimated to cost $25 million, with $12 million to $15 million allocated to construction. The money would come from the city’s hospitality funds, which are funded by a local food and beverage tax and have to be spent on tourism-related projects.

The committee is expected to take action on the proposal in August.