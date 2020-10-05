-
Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. leads a list of 15 nominees to the NASCAR Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. The list announced Tuesday includes 10…
More than 300 migrating chimney swift birds hit the windows of the NASCAR Hall of Fame around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. Many of them have died, and it's…
Martin Truex was the winner of NASCAR’s Coca Cola 600 Sunday night at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. He overcame an early collision and made a four-wide…
The NASCAR Hall of Fame is holding its induction day today, following the announcement yesterday evening that Jeff Gordon, Roger Penske, Davey Allison,…
Longtime NASCAR owner and engine builder Robert Yates has died. The 74-year-old had been battling liver cancer. Yates started in auto racing as an…
On December 1, 1963, Wendell Scott became the first African-American to win a race in NASCAR's top division. More than 50 years later, the number of…
The NASCAR Hall of Fame has been given approval to erase more than $20 million of debt off its books. In a 10-1 vote Monday night, the Charlotte City…
Charlotte officials have struck a deal to forgive roughly $20 million in debt the city owes for the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Billed as an economic boon, the…
The second-biggest series in NASCAR – the Nationwide Series – will now be called the NASCAR XFINITY series. NASCAR announced Wednesday at the NASCAR Hall…
Since the NASCAR Hall of Fame opened in 2010 it has fallen far short of attendance projections and had annual deficits of more than a million dollars. But…