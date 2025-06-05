© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

CMPD launches One Step program

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published June 5, 2025 at 10:06 AM EDT
CMPD HQ
WFAE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are working with city officials on a new initiative aimed at keeping people from standing in medians.

In 2019, the city of Charlotte released the Vision Zero Safer Streets for Charlotte program — a 10-year action plan to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries. CMPD says it will now focus on a more specific issue with the new One Step program.

The program targets road medians, which the department says are a concern for pedestrian safety. CMPD says the goal is to prevent people from loitering, sitting, or standing in medians.

In a video posted to X, the department said it has installed signs on Providence and Fairview roads. The bright yellow signs, placed in medians, read: “No Standing. No Sitting. No Lying.”

A city ordinance prohibits people from occupying medians — something commonly seen during panhandling.

CMPD said officers have contacted over 270 people who were standing in the median or in the roadways. The Charlotte Department of Transportation said they’ve already seen a decrease of people in the median in that area, and the project will grow.
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.