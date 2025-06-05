SC residents believe higher tariffs will increase US manufacturing jobs, according to Winthrop poll

A new poll out this morning from Winthrop University in Rock Hill says half of South Carolinians think tariffs on imports from other countries will end up costing the U.S. more money than it brings in. Also, while nearly 9 in 10 South Carolinians anticipate paying more for the products they buy because of these tariffs, 62% believe higher tariffs will result in the creation of more U.S. manufacturing jobs.

The poll says half of South Carolinians approve of the way Donald Trump is handling immigration, but 45% disapprove of the way Trump is handling the economy while 43% approve. Winthrop says the new poll has a 2.8 percent margin of error. It surveyed more than 1,200 state residents.

