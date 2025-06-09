© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte City Council meets Monday to talk budget

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published June 9, 2025 at 11:23 AM EDT

Charlotte City Council meets tonight with a vote scheduled to adopt the city’s new budget. It doesn’t call for a property tax increase, but the city’s stormwater fee will increase by an average of nearly 70 cents a month and the city’s sewer fee will increase about $5.50 a month. It also raises the minimum pay for city employees to $24 an hour, an increase of one dollar. Hourly employees are also slated to get a 4% pay bump over the next year, in two phases.

The city’s general fund, which pays for police, firefighters and other municipal services, will grow 5%, to $944 million under the budget. The business meeting starts at 6:30
Tags
Charlotte Area Charlotte City Council
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
