CMPD officer charged with DWI

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said an officer was arrested and charged with DWI on Sunday in Burke County. Officer Jonathan Nicolas was arrested by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, which said troopers stopped Nicolas for speeding and later determined he was impaired. Nicolas is now on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

In a statement, Police Chief Johnny Jennings said, “I am disheartened to learn of the arrest of Officer Nicolas because it represents a deviation from the commitment all officers make when we take our oath and pin on this badge.”