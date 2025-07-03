Keeping history alive: Charlotte DAR honors the spirit of independence

With roots tracing back to 1890, the Daughters of the American Revolution, or DAR, is a national organization of women who can trace their lineage to those who fought or contributed to the American Revolution.

Founded after the Sons of the American Revolution did not allow women to join, the DAR has taken great strides in historical preservation, promotion of education and encouragement of patriotic endeavors .

The DAR has 3,000 chapters nationwide, as well as 12 in foreign countries. In North Carolina, the DAR is organized into eight districts, comprising a total of 103 chapters. The Charlotte area has 11 chapters, including the Battle of Charlotte, Halifax Convention, Liberty Hall, Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence, Piedmont Patriots and Mecklenburg chapters.

Carolyn Neault is the registrar for the Alexandriana Chapter in Huntersville. She joined in 2010 after learning that her ancestor,

Elias Stone Jr. of Massachusetts, fought in the Battles of Lexington and Concord in 1775 — the first military engagements of the American Revolutionary War. Since joining the DAR, she has held several leadership positions in the organization, including serving as regent from 2017 to 2019.

“One of the things I like the most is the friendships you make with other women,” said Neault. That sense of community has been important, and the organization has helped her build relationships with other women. “When you are a younger person, there is an opportunity for you to have mentors with older women,” Neault said. “It’s a great women’s organization.”

It is a community of women who support one another across generations. In a world where it is easy to feel disconnected, the DAR can offer a sense of home — especially true for women who have recently relocated to the area.

The DAR has been involved in many restoration projects to historical monuments, graves, records, artifacts and historical documents. Namely, the DAR donated $500,000 to the World War II memorial in Washington, D.C., ensuring that this important landmark would honor the sacrifices made during the war.

Locally, the Alexandriana Chapter is involved in the restoration of the Hugh Torrance House and Store, and also supports veterans at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The Hugh Torrance House and Store, located in Huntersville, is North Carolina’s oldest surviving store and one of Mecklenburg County’s few surviving 18th-century structures.

Neault had the opportunity to witness another recent preservation effort firsthand at Continental Hall in Washington, D.C. Located only two blocks from the White House, the building was commissioned by the DAR in 1902 — the first of its size to be erected by women anywhere in the world. Today, it also contains the DAR Museum, which houses more than 30,000 artifacts, and remains the site of the organization’s annual national convention. The Alexandriana Chapter contributed to the museum’s acquisition fund by securing a donor to help collect antiques for the historic site and recently raised money to help with its library restorations.

With the approach of the 250th anniversary of America’s independence in 2026, the Alexandriana Chapter completed an early service project to honor the upcoming historical event. “They’ve been encouraging us for a long time to do a project that has to do with the anniversary ... We raised money and got a grant from DAR National to put up a marker in the Hopewell Presbyterian Church Cemetery,” Neault said.

DAR.org The marker at Hopewell Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Huntersville is one of several established across North Carolina by the Daughters of the American Revolution ahead of the 250th anniversary of the nation’s independence.

The “America 250 Patriots Marker” was dedicated on May 18, 2024, and commemorates the men and women who achieved American independence. America’s 250th anniversary marks the date — July 4, 1776 — when the U.S. Congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence.

Americans rejoiced as word spread throughout the newly declared independent states. However, it wasn't until Aug. 2, 1776, that most delegates signed the Declaration of Independence, making it official.

Next year’s anniversary and this year’s Fourth of July offer a meaningful opportunity for Americans to reflect on the nation’s founding and celebrate 250 years of freedom. The DAR continues to uphold that legacy by preserving the nation’s history and promoting patriotism through service.

For women who can trace their lineage to those who contributed to the Revolution, it offers a sense of community in an increasingly disconnected world. By preserving the past, educating the present and inspiring the future, the DAR ensures that the nation’s legacy lives on through the dedication of the women who keep its history alive.

Queens University News Service stories are prepared by students in the James L. Knight School of Communication with supervision and editing from faculty and staff. The James L. Knight School of Communication at Queens University of Charlotte provides the news service in support of local community news.