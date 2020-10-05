-
For years, guides at the Fort Dobbs historic site in Statesville have tried to tell the fort's story without an actual fort. This weekend, a replica of…
-
GREENWOOD, S.C. -- As more than 150,000 Allied troops landed on a half dozen French beaches during one of the largest military operations the world has…
-
The city of Hickory is hoping to expand its Oakwood National Register Historic District north of downtown after an architectural survey identified more…
-
Tom Hanchett is thought of as Charlotte’s historian, but his actual title is staff historian for the Levine Museum of the New South in uptown Charlotte.…
-
The state board of education may decide to suggest social studies teachers use a curriculum compiled by The Bill of Rights Institute. That’s an education…
-
Charlotte TalksEvery July, America celebrates its beginnings so we’re going to look back on this city’s 251 year history with a historian who has studied and written…
-
Charlotte TalksMay 20th has long been known as MeckDec Day here in the Queen City. It’s the day that, as the legend says, Mecklenburg Militia members came together to…
-
Charlotte TalksIn modern history, especially over the past six or seven decades, North Carolina has changed in many ways, in terms of growth, economy, race relations,…
-
Charlotte TalksThe world is at war and you want to help fight it. So you board a train to a secret town in Tennessee that doesn't appear on any map, to work on a project…
-
Charlotte TalksCharlotte's South End wasn't always a hip, vibrant district of shops, restaurants and condos filled with young people that's currently thriving along the…