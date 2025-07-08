© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Gov. Stein tours flooding damage in Alamance Co.

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 8, 2025 at 10:42 AM EDT

Gov. Josh Stein is scheduled to visit Alamance County on Tuesday morning to survey damage from Tropical Storm Chantal. The storm, which made landfall Sunday in South Carolina as a tropical storm, brought heavy rain to central North Carolina, with areas in Alamance, Orange, Durham and Chatham counties seeing the most precipitation. The Raleigh News and Observer reports that, in addition to flash flooding, which led to water rescues, evacuations and two deaths, multiple tornadoes associated with the storm were spotted. More than 4,000 customers in the area were still without power as of Tuesday morning.

Stein will be at Lake Michael Park in Mebane before heading to the town of Clyde in western North Carolina this afternoon. He plans to highlight the importance of investing in and rebuilding Main Streets across western North Carolina so that visitors can support the local economy and small businesses. Clyde is a recipient of a Small Business Infrastructure Grant.
Tags
Charlotte Area Josh Stein
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports