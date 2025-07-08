Gov. Stein tours flooding damage in Alamance Co.

Gov. Josh Stein is scheduled to visit Alamance County on Tuesday morning to survey damage from Tropical Storm Chantal. The storm, which made landfall Sunday in South Carolina as a tropical storm, brought heavy rain to central North Carolina, with areas in Alamance, Orange, Durham and Chatham counties seeing the most precipitation. The Raleigh News and Observer reports that, in addition to flash flooding, which led to water rescues, evacuations and two deaths, multiple tornadoes associated with the storm were spotted. More than 4,000 customers in the area were still without power as of Tuesday morning.

Stein will be at Lake Michael Park in Mebane before heading to the town of Clyde in western North Carolina this afternoon. He plans to highlight the importance of investing in and rebuilding Main Streets across western North Carolina so that visitors can support the local economy and small businesses. Clyde is a recipient of a Small Business Infrastructure Grant.