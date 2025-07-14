© 2025 WFAE

Contract awarded for improvements along I-85 in Mt. Holly

Published July 14, 2025

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has awarded a $337 million contract to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion along four miles of Interstate 85 between U.S. Highway 7 at Exit 23 in Mount Holly and N.C. 273 at Exit 27 at the west approach of the Catawba River in Belmont. This is the first of three projects to add capacity and other improvements along the interstate.

Among the improvements: One lane will be added in each direction, widening the interstate from six to eight lanes with a 26-foot median. Six bridges are slated to be rehabilitated or replaced. Work is expected to begin next summer.
