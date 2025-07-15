Protesters rally against Elon Musk outside Tesla dealership

Dozens of demonstrators lined East Independence Boulevard on Saturday, waving signs outside a Tesla dealership. While Elon Musk formally left the Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency in May, protest organizer Sharon Harmon says his recent actions still warrant pushback.

“The damage from DOGE is continuing and worsening every day. He’s stolen our data. We don’t feel that our data has been protected, and he’s also wanting to start a third party just with billionaires. And we’re just not gonna sit around and take it, and we’ll be out here for the foreseeable future,” Harmon said.

Harmon is referring to the new “America Party” Musk launched this month.

The protest was part of a national movement called "Tesla Takedown." While it targets Musk, it also aims to call out actions by DOGE that the group says are undermining democracy. Protesters say they plan to return to the same spot over the next two Saturdays.