-
Plans to revive lithium mining in Gaston County got a big boost this week when electric car maker Tesla Inc. signed up as the first customer of…
-
A South Carolina judge says the special prosecutor overseeing an investigation into corruption at the Statehouse can stay on the case. Representative Rick…
-
Thinking about getting rid of that gas-guzzler in your driveway? A lunch-hour display of electric vehicles at Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center…
-
DUNCAN McFADYEN: North Carolina's Division of Motor Vehicles ruled last week that Tesla can't sell its electric cars at a store in Charlotte. That has a…
-
The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has denied Tesla Motors' application to sell its electric cars at a new store near Charlotte. State law…
-
In late March, fans of Tesla's luxury electric cars swarmed its website and stores to reserve the new Model 3. It’s a lower-priced design aimed at the…