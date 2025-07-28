Six people killed over the weekend in I-485 crash

Authorities have released the names of the people killed in a weekend traffic incident on 485. The Charlotte Observer reports three children, a teenager and two adults died in a wreck on Interstate 485 Outer Loop in Charlotte Saturday morning, according to a State Highway Patrol trooper yesterday. A Honda CR-V driver switching lanes collided with a Chrysler van driver at 11:07 a.m. between Wilkinson Boulevard and West Boulevard in Mecklenburg County. The collision sent the vehicles off the right side of the highway into a parked tractor-trailer.

Killed were the CR-V driver, 16-year-old Logan Paul Sauer of Mooresville; the 27-year-old van driver, Samuel Jacob Holmes; and van occupants 23-year-old Taylor Willis; 1-year-old Brynlon Holmes; 3-year-old Addyson Holmes; and 8-year-old Kamron Wood. All six were pronounced dead at the scene.