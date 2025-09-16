© 2025 WFAE

Recount confirms Mazuera Arias' victory over Marjorie Molina in City Council race

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published September 16, 2025 at 4:32 PM EDT

The Mecklenburg Board of Elections on Tuesday finished a recount of the Charlotte City Council District 5 race, confirming that challenger J.D. Mazuera Arias defeated incumbent Marjorie Molina in last week’s Democratic primary.

Mazuera Arias gained one vote in the recount. In the end, he defeated Molina by 34 votes out of more than 6,000 cast. There is no Republican in the race, meaning he will become the district representative in December.

Molina, who was seeking a third term, could ask the board to conduct a partial hand recount of ballots. She has a day to make that request.

Molina is one of two incumbents to lose in last week’s election, along with Tiawana Brown in District 3.
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
