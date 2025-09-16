Recount confirms Mazuera Arias' victory over Marjorie Molina in City Council race

The Mecklenburg Board of Elections on Tuesday finished a recount of the Charlotte City Council District 5 race, confirming that challenger J.D. Mazuera Arias defeated incumbent Marjorie Molina in last week’s Democratic primary.

Mazuera Arias gained one vote in the recount. In the end, he defeated Molina by 34 votes out of more than 6,000 cast. There is no Republican in the race, meaning he will become the district representative in December.

Molina, who was seeking a third term, could ask the board to conduct a partial hand recount of ballots. She has a day to make that request.

Molina is one of two incumbents to lose in last week’s election, along with Tiawana Brown in District 3.