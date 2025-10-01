Mallard Creek Barbecue ends after 93 years

A nearly century old barbeque in north Charlotte will its run as a local staple in October.

The Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church is ending its annual Mallard Creek Barbecue after 93 years. For decades, residents lined up each October at the Community House on Mallard Creek Road for smoked pork and Brunswick stew.

The fundraiser, first held in 1929, supported local and global missions along with the church building fund. Co-chair Charles Kimrey said that the event is coming to an end due to an aging volunteer base

"We just can't the volunteers to, to basically take eight to 10 days off of work and prepare this barbecue leading up to our barbecue day," Kimrey said.

Kimrey also said four key organizers have also stepped aside, and replacing them has been difficult. He added that barbecue day itself hasn’t been the problem, but the lengthy preparation required beforehand has become harder to staff. Typically the prep days require at least 100 volunteers available daily to keep the operation going.

