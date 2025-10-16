South Carolina Senator Tim Scott urges the end of the government shutdown

Today Republican South Carolina Senator Tim Scott said federally funded programs people in his state count on are at risk because of the government shutdown.

As the federal government shutdown stretches into its third week,, federally funded programs are in limbo, like the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women Infants and Children, also known as WIC.

States across the country have warned about running out of funding for WIC, including North and South Carolina. However, the Trump administration redirected 300 million dollars in tariff revenue to keep WIC going.

Scott called on Democrats to cooperate and vote to reopen the government without the healthcare subsidy extensions they’re demanding.

"Do not attach strings, let's get back to opening this government," Scott said. "I voted for it every time. I'll continue to vote for it, and that is the easiest way for us to resolve the issues of underfunded programs that people desperately need to be taken care of."

According to the South Carolina Department of Health, there were over 100 thousand WIC participants during the month of May, a record number for the last seven years.