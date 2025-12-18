© 2025 WFAE

NASCAR drivers and state leaders write tributes to Greg Biffle

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published December 18, 2025 at 7:45 PM EST
A photo of the Biffle family NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace posted on X Thursday.
Retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family were killed in a plane crash Thursday at Statesville Regional Airport. The crash drew an outpouring of condolences from the NASCAR community and state leaders remembering the two-time series champion.

Biffle, a native of Vancouver, Washington, spent 15 years in the NASCAR Cup Series, earning 19 victories in 515 starts with Roush Fenway Racing.

During Hurricane Helene earlier this year, Biffle helped deliver supplies to communities in western North Carolina. His work led him to win the NMPA Myers Brothers Award. Fans, drivers and officials across North Carolina mourned his loss Thursday evening.

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing said in a statement posted on X, "All of us at RFK Racing are devastated by the heartbreaking news involving the Biffle family. Greg Biffle has long been a cherished member of our racing family. As a person, family man and driver, his accomplishments helped form a cornerstone of our organization."

NASCAR posted, "The NASCAR family is devastated at the loss of Greg Biffle, who was one of our 75 greatest drivers and became known for his relentless post-career humanitarian work."

Rep. Richard Hudson wrote on X, "I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them.

"They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others. Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track.

"The Biffles flew hundreds of rescue missions in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene.

"The last time I spoke with Cristina, just a couple of weeks ago, she reached out to ask how she could help with relief efforts in Jamaica. That’s who the Biffles were.

"Our prayers are with their family, friends, and everyone grieving this unimaginable loss."

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein posted on X, "Heartbreaking news out of Statesville. Beyond his success as a NASCAR driver, Greg Biffle lived a life of courage and compassion and stepped up for western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. My heart goes out to all those who lost a loved one in this tragic crash.

Drivers, members of the NASCAR community and the Charlotte Hornets were among many posting condolences and memories of the Biffle family.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what caused the crash.
