© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte Douglas International Airport sets passenger traffic milestone

WFAE
Published January 28, 2026 at 4:29 PM EST
Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Palmer Magri
/
WFAE
Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport had its second-busiest year on record, serving 53.6 million passengers in 2025. Officials said 35% of travelers started their trip in Charlotte, up 10% from a decade ago, while 65% connected through the airport.

Officials also said there were nearly 12 million passengers that went through Transpiration Security Administration checkpoints last year, a 2% decease from 2024 but 9% higher than 2023.

International travel remained steady despite a slight decrease, with 4.7 million passengers flying to 43 destinations last year. The airport recorded more than 574,000 aircraft operations, a 4% decline from 2024 but a 7% increase compared with 2023.
Tags
News from the Carolinas Charlotte Douglas International Airport