Charlotte Douglas International Airport had its second-busiest year on record, serving 53.6 million passengers in 2025. Officials said 35% of travelers started their trip in Charlotte, up 10% from a decade ago, while 65% connected through the airport.

Officials also said there were nearly 12 million passengers that went through Transpiration Security Administration checkpoints last year, a 2% decease from 2024 but 9% higher than 2023.

International travel remained steady despite a slight decrease, with 4.7 million passengers flying to 43 destinations last year. The airport recorded more than 574,000 aircraft operations, a 4% decline from 2024 but a 7% increase compared with 2023.