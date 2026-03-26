Non-Profit Leading on Opportunity will end operations in June

Charlotte non-profit Leading on Opportunity will end operations by June 30th. The organization focused on Charlotte’s economic mobility for the last decade has provided more than $1 billion dollars through commitments in affordable housing, early education and workforce development.

Officials say the closure is linked to organizations moving to single year or reduced funding for economic mobility. In a release executive director Sherri Chisolm notes that priorities have shifted to community needs like transportation, public safety and food insecurity.