Japanese bank SMBC Group selects Charlotte as second US-headquarters

A major business announcement in Charlotte today, Japanese bank SMBC Group says it has chosen the city for its second U-S headquarters, bringing some 2,000 jobs and a $50.5 million dollar investment. North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein was celebratory at today’s announcement in uptown.

"Just in case the folks didn’t hear that in the back, that’s 2,000 good paying jobs; $50 million dollar investment," Stein said to the crowd.

The bank says the new jobs will pay an average $165-thousand dollars a year. Hiro Otsuka, CEO of SMBC Americas, says Charlotte beat out Jacksonville, Florida, for the new headquarters.

"This is a significant, long-term commitment, one that reflects out confidence in this region, and our plan to build lasting roots here," Otsuka said.

The bank’s current U-S headquarters is in New York City. The company could receive more than $72 million dollars in government incentives if hiring and investment goals are reached.

