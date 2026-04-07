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NEWS BRIEFS

Wells Fargo announce $6 million in support of West Charlotte non-profits

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published April 7, 2026 at 5:06 PM EDT

Banking giant Wells Fargo says it will support six nonprofit organizations in West Charlotte with a multi-million dollar investment. Officials from Wells Fargo and local grant recipients gathered Tuesday afternoon at Johnson C. Smith University to announce six million dollars in funding.

The money will support workforce training, housing access, and affordability initiatives in Charlotte.

Among the recipients is the West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition, which is working to address food insecurity. The funding will help establish the long planned Three Sisters Market,  a full-service grocery store on West Boulevard.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles says the investment will have a lasting impact.

"It will be something special all the way along and around," Lyles said. "You're gonna lift up families. You're gonna build stronger communities, and you're going to make everyone who helped to make this happen say thank you."

Other organizations receiving funds include Freedom Communities, Lakeview Neighborhood Alliance, Code Path, the CLT Alliance Foundation, and Aspire Community Capital.
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News from the Carolinas West CharlotteWells Fargo
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
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