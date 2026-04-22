Ferrara Candy Company will open facility in South Carolina

A big investment is headed to rural South Carolina, with promises of new jobs and manufacturing growth.

Ferrara Candy Company plans a major expansion in South Carolina. The Chicago-based confectioner says it will invest $675 million to build a factory in Orangeburg County. The project is expected to create about one thousand jobs over the next decade.

The plant will sit along Highway 21 and include production, packaging and warehouse space, starting in early 2029. State officials have approved up to $85 million in bonds to support site development and infrastructure.

Ferrara makes brands including Nerds, SweeTarts and Jelly Belly.