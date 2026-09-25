12TH ANNUAL JINGLE BELL BAZAAR

Indoor Holiday Art Market

Saturday, November 14, 2026

Join the Arts Council of Chester County as we host the Jingle Bell Bazaar, an annual Indoor Holiday Art Festival featuring lots of artists and vendors!

Saturday, November 14 from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm at the Gateway Conference Center (3200 Commerce Dr, Richburg, SC).

**Turn into the BP Gas Station and take an immediate left to follow the frontage road.

Enter building at covered main entrance.**

Kick off the holiday season with this opportunity to buy unique, handmade gifts & seasonal decor.

Shop from many different artists and vendors with handmade jewelry, Christmas ornaments, paintings, wreaths, pottery, candles, soaps, woodworking, and much more!

We will have King of Fire Pizza Truck serving delicious meals, and Parkin' Latte will also join us with their mobile beverage trailer, serving specialty coffees!

Free admission to the public. Free parking.

Remember, not all vendors accept credit cards, so cash is preferred.

***Questions about this event? Visit www.artschester.com for details, or contact Arts Council of Chester County at artschester@gmail.com.***