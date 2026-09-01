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2026 Solo Art Exhibition: "A Story About Infinite Numbers, Letters & Symbols

2026 Solo Art Exhibition: "A Story About Infinite Numbers, Letters & Symbols

Solo Exhibition by Artist Carl Hercules Childs. "A Story About Infinite Numbers, Letters & Symbols" is a highly interactive show featuring Japanese Water Marbling, Leatherworks, Composite shields, Aurora Borealis and Black light reactive paintings. This show pulls you in with Haiku poems to read and a scavenger hunt for information and images in different paintings. There are also opportunities to learn other languages, primary colors, numbers, A, B C's and shapes. This event is perfect for the 100 years young Artist, the Pre-K Artist and everyone else.

A Story About Infinite Numbers, Letters & Symbols
10:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Sep 30, 2026.

Event Supported By

Childs Leather
9802852137
childsleather1@gmail.com
http://childsleather.com

Artist Group Info

Carl Childs
childsleather1@gmail.com
http://childsleather.com
A Story About Infinite Numbers, Letters & Symbols
1555 East Garrison Boulevard
Gastonia , North Carolina 28054
7048682164
childsleather1@gmail.com
http://childsleather.com