A Night of Artistic Renewal: Hope Healing and Triumph

Celebrate the fifth anniversary of A Night of Artistic Renewal as the acclaimed multidisciplinary arts production returns to Booth Playhouse for the third time.

Each year, A Night of Artistic Renewal brings artists and audiences together around a new theme exploring the power of creativity and human connection. This year, Hope, Healing & Triumph explores how we move through life’s challenges, find hope, experience healing, and rise in triumph through live music, dance, performance poetry, visual art, song, and storytelling.

Produced by award winning performance poet, author, and arts advocate Dionne Hunter, the production brings together a remarkable company of nationally acclaimed and celebrated artists with deep Charlotte roots.

Recording artists Adayla Turner, Enacense, and Mason “Quill” Parker lend their voices to the stage, joined by saxophonist Bryan Patterson Jr., violinist Marcus R. Pyle, and ballroom dancers Robert Fitzgerald and Takeila Fox.

Ballet artists Raven Barkley and Maurice Mouzon Jr., appearing through the courtesy of Charlotte Ballet, bring movement and expression to the production, while visual artists Julianna O’Malley and Tajmah Allison add another dimension to the afternoon.

Powerful words and lived stories take center stage through an extraordinary company of performance poets. The lineup includes three time Emmy Award winner Boris “Bluz” Rogers, four time World Poetry Slam Champion Ed Mabrey, Charlotte’s Inaugural Poet Laureate and Individual World Poetry Slam Champion Junious “Jay” Ward, along with DS Will, Jaycee Cowan, Keith Allison, Linda Orji, Lisa Ann Markuson, producer and host Dionne Hunter, and cohost Laheelah Hunter.

What began as a Charlotte community arts experience has grown into a recognized platform reaching audiences through live stage performances, international film festivals, and national streaming platforms.

ASL interpretation will be provided for this performance.

Come experience an afternoon where music, movement, poetry, visual art, song, and storytelling meet on one stage, and leave inspired by the hope, healing, and triumph that can emerge when creativity brings us together.

Sunday, November 1, 2026. Presented for one performance only. Reserve your seats now.

