A Year With Frog and Toad

✨ See how much fun a whole year can bring!

-A Tony nominee for Best Musical, Score, and Book

-Follow the adventures of happy Frog and cranky Toad through four seasons

-Enjoy a colorful production with a jazzy, upbeat score

-An adventure spanning all four seasons - planting gardens, swimming, raking leaves, and sledding!

-This "one-year" journey flies by in One-Act, approx. 70 min.

Show Dates and Times:

Sep 19 at 11 AM and 3 PM

Sep 20 at 11 AM and 2 PM

Sep 26 at 11 AM and 3 PM

Sep 27 at 11 AM and 2 PM

Oct 3 at 11 AM and 3 PM

Oct 4 at 11 AM and 2 PM

Oct 10 at 11 AM and 3 PM

Oct 11 at 11 AM and 2 PM

-ASL-Interpreted Show: Oct 3 at 3 PM

-Sensory-Friendly Performance: Oct 11 at 11 AM