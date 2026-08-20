A Year With Frog and Toad
A Year With Frog and Toad
✨ See how much fun a whole year can bring!
-A Tony nominee for Best Musical, Score, and Book
-Follow the adventures of happy Frog and cranky Toad through four seasons
-Enjoy a colorful production with a jazzy, upbeat score
-An adventure spanning all four seasons - planting gardens, swimming, raking leaves, and sledding!
-This "one-year" journey flies by in One-Act, approx. 70 min.
Show Dates and Times:
Sep 19 at 11 AM and 3 PM
Sep 20 at 11 AM and 2 PM
Sep 26 at 11 AM and 3 PM
Sep 27 at 11 AM and 2 PM
Oct 3 at 11 AM and 3 PM
Oct 4 at 11 AM and 2 PM
Oct 10 at 11 AM and 3 PM
Oct 11 at 11 AM and 2 PM
-ASL-Interpreted Show: Oct 3 at 3 PM
-Sensory-Friendly Performance: Oct 11 at 11 AM
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
Starting at $25
11:00 AM - 04:10 PM, every day through Oct 11, 2026.
Event Supported By
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
7049732828
boxoffice@ctcharlotte.org
Children's Theatre of Charlotte
300 E 7th StreetCharlotte, North Carolina 28202
7049732828
boxoffice@ctcharlotte.org