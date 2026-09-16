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Activism in Action: A Conversation with Manolo Betancur

Activism in Action: A Conversation with Manolo Betancur

Join the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library at Higher Grounds Cafe, located inside the Center of Hope, for coffee and conversation with local activist and community leader Manolo Betancur as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Enjoy a free cup of coffee, watch the 16-minute documentary The Changebaker, and hear Manolo talk about his work and advocacy to help make Charlotte a more welcoming place for everyone.

Higher Grounds Cafe
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library
7044163000
jrorie@cmlibrary.org
https://www.cmlibrary.org/
Higher Grounds Cafe
1501 Queens Rd
Charlotte, North Carolina 28207
hello@highergrounds.cafe
https://highergrounds.cafe/