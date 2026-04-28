Adult Field Course: The Birds of Grandfather Mountain: The Wonders of Migration

Grandfather Mountain is an amazing diversity hotspot for breeding birds in the southern Appalachians with more than 120 species detected during the nesting season. From warblers to hawks to hummingbirds, migration is a wondrous period of the year for birders and nature enthusiasts alike. Taught by Steve Dowlan, a retired natural resource specialist for the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, this course provides the opportunity to visit several locations on the mountain to learn about the diversity of migrants, the timing and mechanics of migration, and hopefully see dozens of species using Grandfather as a staging area on their long flights to Central and South America. Our classroom program will take a deeper dive into the science of migration and some of the technology unlocking the secrets of bird movement. Registration opens online on July 20 at 10 a.m.